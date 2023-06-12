Tulasi Reddy alleges ‘secret pact’ between BJP, YSRCP

Kadapa (YSR district): Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) media chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy came down heavily on the BJP for adopting double standards while maintaining a “secret alliance” with the YSRCP.

The PCC leader spoke to the mediapersons at Vempalle on Sunday. While finding fault with the BJP national president JP Nadda’s remarks that the YSRCP was diverting the Central funds, Tulasi Reddy asked if the statement of the BJP was true then why the Union government failed to initiate action against the State government.

He wondered why no action was being initiated against the YSRCP, though it was implementing a rule of anarchy. No action was also taken against those who posed hurdles to the CBI probe against the accused in former minister Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.

He alleged that there was secret understanding between the BJP and YSRCP and both the parties were deceiving people by enacting a drama. The Congress leader also asked why the probe into the illegal assets case of Jagan Mohan Reddy was stopped abruptly.

Tulasi Reddy predicted that the days are numbered for the YSRCP government in the State and the BJP at the Centre.