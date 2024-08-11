Tungabhadra Dam gate washes away amid increased inflow

The Tungabhadra Dam experienced a significant incident when its 19th gate was swept away by floodwaters late last night. The accident occurred around 11 PM, primarily attributed to the breaking of the gate's chain link. Following increased inflow of water over the past few days, dam authorities had lifted all gates to accommodate the rising levels.

Currently, the dam is releasing approximately one lakh cusecs of water downstream, with all gates elevated by 20 feet. Officials have stated that once floodwaters subside, efforts will shift toward repairing the damaged gate.

In light of the incident, Karnataka Minister Shivraj conducted an inspection of the dam today. During his visit, the minister reviewed the condition of the dam alongside officials and announced that a specialized team of experts from Chennai and Bangalore would be arriving to assess the damage. This team is expected to provide a detailed report to the government regarding the situation.

Irrigation officials had already conducted an inspection of the Tungabhadra Dam and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the failure of the 19th gate. Fortunately, they have assured that there is no issue with the remaining gates or the overall integrity of the dam.

The authorities are prioritizing safety and recovery efforts as they address this unprecedented incident.