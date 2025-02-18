Tuni vice-chairman election postponed again new date will be announced soon

The election for the Tuni Municipal Vice-Chairman has been postponed for the fourth time, officials confirmed today. The cancellation is attributed to a lack of quorum, with the district joint collector stating that only 10 councilors were present, below the minimum requirement of 15. A date for a re-election will be announced soon, pending a decision from the Election Commission.

Tension is high, with allegations of YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) councilors being kept away from the proceedings. While TDP (Telugu Desam Party) councilors consistently attend, reports suggest that YCP members are being hidden, reportedly due to fears of defeat. Former minister Dadisetti Raja is reportedly involved in this issue, with 17 YCP councilors allegedly being detained in Kanusannu.

The situation escalated this morning, with a tense atmosphere during the YS Chairman election. While 10 TDP councilors attended, the absence of their YCP counterparts sparked anger. TDP councilors questioned the reasons for the YCP councilors' absence, accusing them of hiding. When TDP members attempted to locate the missing councilors, police intervened and erected barricades, leading to a brief confrontation.

TDP councilors express frustration over the repeated postponements, stating that the elections are being stalled because YCP members are refusing to participate. They claim that around 9 YCP councilors are ready to defect to the TDP, and accuse the YCP of orchestrating the situation to avoid defeat.