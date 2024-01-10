Turpu Kapus seek Srikakulam MP seat

Srikakulam: Turpu Kapu leaders are demanding the major parties YSRCP and TDP to allot Srikakulam Lok Sabha ticket to their community. In a press conference here on Tuesday, Turpu Kapu leaders P Ramesh Naidu, K Shyama Sundara Rao, K Ganesh, K Srinivasa Rao and others explained that the number of Turpu Kapu voters is more than any other in Srikakulam Parliamentary constituency.

But proper importance is not being given to the Turpu Kapus by the main parties like TDP and YSRCP, they said. They demanded high commands of both ruling YSRCP and TDP to allot Srikakulam Lok Sabha ticket to Turpu Kapus this time.