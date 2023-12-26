Turpu Kapus, STs decide fate of candidates in Pathapatnam

Srikakulam: Pathapatnam constituency is likely to witness a keen contest this time between the YSRCP and the TDP. Those affected under Vamsadhara reservoir project in Kotturu, Hiramandal and L N Peta mandals could prove to be the decision makers in the ensuing election.

There is large-scale disenchantment among these sections who say that the YSRCP government had promised enhanced rehabilitation and resettlement package before the elections but it had now gone back on it promise.

They say that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra had lashed out at successive governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh and the TDP government which came to power in 2014 for denying justice to the displaced families. He promised to give a higher package but their hopes have been let down.

Turpu Kapu caste and Scheduled Tribe voters are key factors in deciding winning chances of candidates in Pathapatnam. The constituency covers Pathapatnam, Meliaputti, Hiramandal, Kotturu and L.N.Peta mandals.

This is the only largest constituency in the district in terms of area and total number of voters. There are 2,16,221. Since formation of the constituency in 1952, elections have been held here 16 times including a by-election.

Congress candidates had won seven times, TDP won five times, YSRCP twice. TDLP candidate N Lakshmi Paravathi was also elected from here in 1996 by elections once. Next to Turpu Kapu voters, tribal voters are at second position and together they play a key role in any election.

After reorganisation of districts, ITDA in Sitampeta was merged in Parvathipuram (Manyam) district. This was opposed by various unions and tribal organisations. They had demanded a new ITDA for residuary Srikakulam district at Meliaputti mandal headquarters. But the State government turned down their demand. So tribes are not happy with the YSRCP government.

This could cause problems for YSRCP. The local people are also not happy with the present MLA Reddy Shanthi. There were many agitations against her in Meliaputti, Kotturu mandal headquarters and Pathapatnam constituency headquarters. A group of dissent leaders registered their protest with the party high command on several occasions. The YSRCP leadership called Reddy Shanti and told her to take corrective measures. It is being said that the YSRCP will field some other candidate from here.