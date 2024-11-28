Live
- Deteriorating living conditions in Kuduramukha: Daily wage workers deprived of basic amenities
- JSP hails TTD for setting up committee on Tirumala mutts
- Tamil star couple Suriya, Jyothika visit Kollur temple
- Renukaswamy ‘menace to society’, Darshan tells HC
- Revanth to visit Peddapally on Dec 4
- Yuva Sangam Phase 5: Students delegation from Bihar reaches IIT Dharwad
- 1 dies, 8 fall ill due to acid leak in pharma unit in Parawada
- MUDA Scam: Petition filed in court against CM’s wife, 11 others
- Speculations about Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka gain momentum
- Free German language training for nursing students launched
Just In
TV, utensils, toys distributed to Anganwadi centres
Kesali Apparao, state chairman of the Child Rights Protection Commission CRPC) distributed colour television, crockery and toys for children in Anganwadi centres in Kondakarakam village of Vizianagaram mandal.
Vizianagaram : Kesali Apparao, state chairman of the Child Rights Protection Commission CRPC) distributed colour television, crockery and toys for children in Anganwadi centres in Kondakarakam village of Vizianagaram mandal. Apparao distributed the material on Wednesday with the support of State Bank of India under corporate social responsibility.
Later, he said that the staff should utilise all these material in proper way and provide nutritious food to the pregnant women and children in Anganwadi centres.
“Anganwadi centres are playing a crucial role in building healthier India by taking care of the children. Nutritious food would make them stronger and healthier. The staff should treat the children as their own and allow them to play and grow in healthy atmosphere,” he said.
He appreciated the SBI for extending its support to the Anganwadi centres.