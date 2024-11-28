TV, utensils, toys distributed to Anganwadi centres

Vizianagaram : Kesali Apparao, state chairman of the Child Rights Protection Commission CRPC) distributed colour television, crockery and toys for children in Anganwadi centres in Kondakarakam village of Vizianagaram mandal. Apparao distributed the material on Wednesday with the support of State Bank of India under corporate social responsibility.

Later, he said that the staff should utilise all these material in proper way and provide nutritious food to the pregnant women and children in Anganwadi centres.

“Anganwadi centres are playing a crucial role in building healthier India by taking care of the children. Nutritious food would make them stronger and healthier. The staff should treat the children as their own and allow them to play and grow in healthy atmosphere,” he said.

He appreciated the SBI for extending its support to the Anganwadi centres.