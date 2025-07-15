Two arrested in murder case

Vijayawada: Central zone assistant commissioner of police (ACP) K Damodar said the two accused in the murder case of retired AE B Venkata Rama Rao were arrested and produced in the court on Monday. Venkata Rama Rao was brutally murdered on July 10 under the limits of Machavaram police station.

Addressing a press conference here at Machavaram police station, the ACP Damodar said the prime accused Pallapu Manga alias Anusha (31) and her paramour Vemireddy Upender Reddy (27) had brutally murdered the retired engineer Rama Rao for money and decamped with cash and other valuable items from the house.

The two accused Manga and Upender Reddy hail from Khammam district and the two were living in a rented house in Nulakapet near Tadepalli. Manga was working as a caretaker in the residence of Rama Rao and noticed that the family has cash and gold.

She hatched a plot to murder the house owner and rob the cash and gold. On July 10, they murdered and decamped with gold and cash and arrested by the police on Monday.

Manga got married at an early age of 12 years and has three children. After separating with her husband, she went to Hyderabad for work and got married to Raju whom she met through an app.

After disputes broke out with Raju, Manga got separated from him and met Upender Reddy through a video sharing app, Mojo. Later, “Manga married to Upender at Srikalahasti temple recently and started living in Nulakapet. She joined as a caretaker in the deceased house on July 7 and murdered on July 10 while he was asleep