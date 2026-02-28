Two cars vandalised at JSP office

Guntur: An unidentified person entered the Jana Sena Party state office in Mangalagiri and vandalised two cars using an iron rod on Friday.

Upon receiving information, Mangalagiri Town Police rushed to the spot, took the accused into custody, and are questioning him. An inquiry is underway at the

Mangalagiri Town Police Station to ascertain whether there is any political conspiracy angle behind the incident. and Guntur District SP Vakul Jindal.

They are investigating the case from various angles. The accused hailed from Ichapuram of Srikakulam district.