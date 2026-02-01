Two-day annual conference of paediatric surgeons begins

Visakhapatnam: The 10th Annual State Conference of Paediatric Surgeons of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana commenced here on Saturday. The conference primarily focuses on antenatally detected malformations and their postnatal management.

The conference saw participation of Andhra Medical College Principal KVSM Sandhya Devi, King George Hospital Superintendent I Vani and former Andhra Medical College Principal G Butchi Raju attended the conference as chief guests.

The two-day-long conference will conclude on Sunday at Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam. Faculty members and delegates were present.