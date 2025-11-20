Two-day capacity building workshop from today

Vijayawada: As part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations, Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University), Vijayawada is organising a two-day Capacity Building Workshop on Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship on November 20 and 21 at the Seminar Hall of Dr VL Dutt Block. The workshop, supported by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, AICTE, and the Wadhwani Foundation, aims to foster creativity, design thinking, and entrepreneurial skills among students and educators.

The event poster was released by Pro Vice-Chancellor and IIC President Prof AV Ratna Prasad and others. Samagra Shiksha State Project Director Bodda Srinivasa Rao will be the chief guest, with Samagra Shiksha Additional State Project Director Dr MR Prasanna Kumar and AICTE Innovation Cell Assistant Innovation Director Dr Elangovan Kariappan attending as guests of honour.

The event will be overseen by Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education President M Rajaiah, Secretary P Lakshmana Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao, Dean Prof M Suneetha, and others.