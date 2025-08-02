Two-day mega job mela begins in Atmakur

Nellore: While asserting the TDP-led coalition government‘s commitment to providing jobs to the unemployed youth, Atmakur MLA and Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that his ambition was to develop a dry land area like Atmakur by facilitating jobs to unemployed youth.

The Endowments Minister along with noted scientist and State government‘s advisor Gundra Satish Reddy and Collector O Anand inaugurated a two-day mega job mela organised under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh State Development Corporation (APSDC) at Andhra Engineering College in Atmakur town on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Ramanarayana Reddy said that the dry land area in Atmakur constituency was lagging behind in development for several decades due to unavailability of water and other natural resources.

He pointed out that educated youth of Atmakur were migrating to other places for livelihood due to lack of proper job opportunities.

The Minister said that to overcome the problem, he has decided to organise the job mela under the aegis of APSDC. National and State-level companies will take part in the two-day event. He said that as many as 90 companies participating in the job mela proposed to provide jobs to around 3,000 unemployed youth. He urged the youth to utilise the opportunity.

Noted scientist and State government‘s advisor Gundra Satish Reddy has said that Anam Ramanarayana has worked hard for organising such a mega job mela.

District Collector O Anand said that in the recent period, the administration has provided jobs to as many as 2,000 youth in various companies and some other applications are under consideration.

He advised the youth to first join a job whether it is a small or big one, because such an initiative will be like a stepping stone to help them occupy higher positions later.