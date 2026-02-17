Two-day ‘Tollywood Celebrity Cricket League’ from Feb 28

Visakhapatnam: Celebrities from the film world are going to entertain cricket and film enthusiasts as they are going to show their cricketing skills at the ‘Tollywood Celebrity Cricket League’ scheduled from February 28 to March 1 at ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium.

Unveiling the Tollywood Celebrity Cricket League poster in Visakhapatnam, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said Visakhapatnam is being given priority in hosting prestigious ODI, T20 and IPL matches.

Talking about the upcoming airport in Vizianagaram, the Bheemili MLA said, the city of destiny will develop rapidly after the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport becomes operational and efforts are being made to make seven master plan connecting roads ready by June this year, the MLA informed.

Addressing the media, south constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, mentioned that 110 celebrities from a total of seven teams will participate in the league.

League organiser Rambabu informed that free entry has been facilitated for the tournament.

Two teams each of Tollywood actors and TV actors and one team comprising police, bureaucrats and politicians are participating in the competition.

Also, the proceeds from the matches will be utilised to support the education of poor children, Chief Minister Relief Fund and other charity programmes.

On Monday, the Tollywood Celebrity Cricket League poster was released in the presence of CMD of Kankatala Group Kankatala Mallik, Pydah Krishna Prasad of Pydah Group of Colleges, among others.