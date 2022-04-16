Two-day YSRCP Job Mela begins today

Tirupati: Senior YSRCP leader and MP V Vijayasai Reddy reiterated that creating employment opportunities was the prime goal of Jagan Mohan Reddy's government.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Friday ahead of 'YSRCP job mela' to be held on a large-scale on Saturday and Sunday, he said that every eligible person will have an opportunity to participate in it.

He added that the job melas were aimed at finding a solution to the unemployment problem in the State. It will be held at three places – Tirupati, Guntur and Visakhapatnam on April 16-17 for which all arrangements have been made.

While 147 companies have been participating in these melas, Tirupati centre has got 41,000 applications from the unemployed youth. The YSRCP government has provided six lakh jobs in 35 months and the job melas will bring another great opportunity for the eligible youth to secure jobs.

Out of the 41,000 candidates who have registered, the companies will shortlist by following criteria and those who are shortlisted will be allowed into the auditorium. Finally, about 20,000 jobs will be provided from the three centres. Selected candidates may have to work in other cities like Chennai and Bengaluru.

On the first day, candidates from Tirupati, Nellore, Rajampet, Chittoor and Kadapa Lok Sabha constituencies will be interviewed while those who have registered from Anantapur, Hindupur, Nandyal and Kurnool Lok Sabha constituencies will get the opportunity on Sunday.

Reddy lambasted the previous TDP government during which the youth from their own community got jobs. But, the YSRCP government will offer employment to all eligible persons irrespective of caste and religion.

Making political comments, he asked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu whether he will fight the next elections trusting his own son Lokesh. Why can't Naidu who claims himself as a 40-year industry, contest the elections alone, he questioned. TDP has no courage to contest on its own and is hiring other parties to join hands with it. He opined that after 2024, TDP won't exist.

He questioned what subjects Lokesh has studied at Stanford and whether he studied there at all? Seeing his language and knowledge such doubts are arising in the minds of everyone. YSRCP can only make the State flourish on all fronts and nobody else has that capability. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy and YSRCP leader N Ram Kumar were also present.