Two dead bodies recovered from Vizag beach

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident, two persons allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the sea. The incident took place at Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam. According to the sources, the deceased were identified as Venkat Reddy (30) of Nandyal and Divya (25) of Terlam in the Vizianagaram district. The woman is staying in a Rushikonda hostel and preparing for Civil examinations.

Sources said that they committed suicide due to severe debts. It is learnt that they are friends and suffered to pay Rs 2.5 lakh debt. Police registered a complaint and sent the dead bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.