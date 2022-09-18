  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two dead, four injured as two people killed in Kavali

Two dead, four injured as two people killed in Kavali
x

Representative image

Highlights

Two people were killed in a road accident at Aliguntapalem crossroad in Kavali village of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

In a tragic incident, two people were killed in a road accident at Aliguntapalem crossroad in Kavali village of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Going into the details furnished by locals, when the car was on its way from Nellore to Ongole hit the divider and burst into the crop canals.

Two people died and four others were injured in this accident who were taken to the hospital. Police have registered a case and are investigating it further.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X