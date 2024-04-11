Two dead in a car and bike collision in Anantapur district

In a tragic incident struck in Engili Banda village of Anantapur district on Wednesday, two brothers lost their lives in a devastating car collision on the national highway. The victims, identified as Rachamallu Drasekhar Reddy (26) and Sivananda Reddy (24) of Tadipatri mandal Brahmanapalli, were beloved children of Rachamallu Ramasubba Reddy and Umamaheswaramma.

The heart breaking incident occurred while the brothers were returning home from the Bata Sunkulamma fair in Bachupalli village of Gutti mandal. After enjoying lunch at the fair, they were traveling on a two-wheeler when a car, driven by Ranganatha, lost control and crashed into them while attempting to overtake a lorry in Engili Banda suburb.



Both brothers suffered fatal injuries and were rushed to Gutti Government Hospital, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival. The occupants of the car, including Ranganatha, Chandrasekhar, Renuka, and Shanti, sustained minor injuries in the accident.



Police officials, led by CI Venkatrami Reddy, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic collision. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, as authorities work to determine the cause of the accident that claimed the lives of the two brothers.

