Two dead, nine injured after an auto carrying labourers hits another auto in Guntur

A road accident took place in Guntur district where two people were killed and nine were seriously injured when a vehicle carrying a generator collided with an auto at Garuvupalem near Vadlamudi in Chebrolu mandal.



According to the details of the police, a huge generator was tied to the back of an auto with a rope and was being moved from Narakodur to Tenali. In this order, the generator tied to the auto fell down at Garuvupalem after the rope was broken. At the same time, an auto carrying women labourers from Dindipalem village of Chundur mandal hit the generator vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Ramanamma (50) and Samba (25) died on the spot and nine others were seriously injured shifted to Tenali, Guntur and Vadlamudi hospitals.