Two died and 25 injured in a State-run and private bus collision at Chittoor

Two people died and as many as 25 passengers sustained injuries when the state-run bus collided with a private bus at Casipant Heritage near Pulapalapattu-Naidupet' main road in Chittoor district on Tuesday midnight.

Going by the details, the Volvo bus belonging to APSRTC collided with a Private bus carrying Ayyappa devotees, which is traveling from Sabarimala to Nalgonda.

After the rescue team had entered the scene, the casualties were taken out of the bus by cutting the doors with gas cutters. As the accident took place in the midnight, there is an inadequacy of ambulances to shift the injured to hospital. However, the police rushed the casualties to RUIA hospital in a lorry.

With the accident, the traffic-congested for a few kilometres at Pulapalapattu-Naidupet road.