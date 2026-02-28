Two dredging boats seized

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Mines and Geology Officer D Phanibhushan Reddy reported that two dredging boats were seized during surprise inspections conducted on Friday in Pidingoyyi and Kotilingalapeta areas within Rajamahendravaram Urban and Rural mandals.

During the operation, officials identified a dredging boat at KM 3.200 of the river flow, located between the Dowleswaram sand ramp and Rotary Kailasa Bhoomi, which showed evidence of illegal sand excavation. Although the operator and owner were not present, an inquiry identified the owner as M Harikrishna, a resident of Elchuru. Additionally, another boat equipped with sand-sucking machinery named Inavilli Varasiddhi Vinayaka was found near the Kotilingala de-siltation sand ramp at KM 11.900. Local investigations revealed that this vessel belongs to an individual named Rocky from Vijayawada.

The authorities stated that dredging for sand constitutes a direct violation of environmental regulations and High Court orders. As a result, both boats have been handed over to the Assistant Engineer of the Water Resources Department for further action. Officials confirmed that criminal cases are being filed against the responsible parties.

The department further warned that any future use of dredging boats or sucking machinery for sand mining would result in severe consequences, including the filing of criminal cases and the invocation of the PD Act against offenders.