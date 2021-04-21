Two fake cops arrested in Machilipatnam

Vijayawada: Machilipatnam police arrested two persons, who impersonated as the police and rob the gullible people by threatening them by phone call.

The two accused committed offences in many parts of Andhra Pradesh and robbed lakhs of rupees in the disguise of police.

Krishna district Additional Superintendent of Police Malika Garg produced the two accused before the media on Tuesday. One of the accused R Srinivasulu alias Mangali Srinu hails from Nallamada mandal in Anantapur district and accused in many cases. The police recovered Rs. one lakh from his possession. He was nabbed in Machilipatnam.

He has been a habitual offender for the past 20 years and was also accused in 17 cases including a case registered in Pedana police station. He was involved in chain snatching, bikes lifting, house breaking and many other offences in Chittoor, Kurnool and other districts and wanted by the police in Kadiri, Putalapattu, Pileru, Madanapalli, Pakala, Kurnool, Tirupati, Chittoor, Srikalahasti and other districts. Earlier, he escaped from the police custody while he was undergoing treatment and later was kept behind bars for five years from 2009 to 2013.

The accused later, changed his way of crimes watching internet sites and other social media platforms. He started pretending to be a police officer and robbed the gullible people and government employees threatening that he would arrest them. He tactfully extorted lakhs of rupees from many innocent people in the disguise of police and finally caught by police in Krishna district.

Another accused Nuteti Jayakrishna was also arrested by the police. He was accused in 16 cases. He claimed himself as the ACB DSP and robbed the gullible people by threatening them. He is expert in using mobile phones to mislead the people and rob them. He committed offences in Anantapuram, Kadapa and Nellore districts. He was produced in the court and sent to remand on Tuesday.