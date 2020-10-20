Two from Vizianagaram get membership in TDP politburo

Vizianagaram: For the first time in the history of district TDP, two from Vizianagaram have been appointed to party's politburo, the highest decision-making body of the party on Monday.

Apart from senior leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, another leader G Sandhya Rani, an MLC from Salur constituency, has been elevated and made the member of politburo.

Right from the inception of the party, only one leader from the district, Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been in the politburo, which decides the policies and functioning of the party. No other person got place in the politburo.

But for the first time, a second person from the district, G Sandhya Rani, a tribal woman, who is an MLC right now, has been inducted into the politburo.

The TDP has increased the strength of the politburo and it has now gone up to 25 members.

A former MLA from Vizianagaram said that the TDP supremo has increased the strength of the politburo as it has been proposed to increase the districts to 25 in the State. "So, we have a politburo with 25 leaders, one from each district," he said.

Interestingly, RV Sujay Krishna Rangarao, former Minister from Bobbili constituency of this district, and V Kishore Chandra Deo, former Union Minister who had contested the 2019 elections from Araku Lok Sabha constituency could not find their names in the lists.

G Sandhya Rani said that she would work as per the expectations of the high command and strengthen

the party. "It's a great opportunity for me to have a seat among the top leaders in the party and I can raise public issues, especially tribal issues bring those problems to the notice of senior leaders," she said.