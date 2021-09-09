Two from Vizianagaram in EAPCET top 10 list

Vizianagaram: In EAPCET results announced on Wednesday, two students from Vizianagaram secured ranks in top 10.

S Diwakar Sai and M Pranay secured fourth and seventh ranks respectively in EAPCET. Both are the students of Sri Chaitanya institution in Vijayawada.

Diwakar Sai's father, S Srinivasa Rao, is a head constable with Police Training College here. He secured 980 marks in Intermediate, 99.96 percentile in JEE mains and 9th rank in Telangana EMCET.

Expressing his happiness, Diwakar said that his aim is to get into IIT and reach higher position. He added that encouragement from his parents and teachers helped him to get a good rank.

Pranay's parents, M Rama Rao and Jyothi, are teachers. He secured 7th rank in both AP and Telangana EAMCET and got 99.98 percentile in JEE mains. He said that his aim is to get into IIT Mumbai and become a top technocrat.