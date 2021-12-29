Two held; 10,000 liquor bottles smuggled from Karnataka seized

Chittoor: Smuggling of prohibited liquor from Karnataka State to Chittoor has become unabated. The Chittoor police have nabbed two liquor smugglers and seized 10,000 bottles of liquor worth Rs 20 lakh besides a vehicle worth Rs 5 lakh.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Chittoor DSP N Sudhakar Reddy said that a special drive has been initiated to check the vehicles as per the instructions of SP S Senthil Kumar. K Balaiah, Circle Inspector and SI Ramakrishna along with their force have trapped a tempo at Mapakshi cross road on Monday night while it was going from Vellore to Chittoor.

The police have nabbed P Karthik and R Suresh, residents of Chittoor city, for carrying 200 boxes of Karntaka State liquor and sent them on judicial remand. Four other accused Umasankar Reddy, Chakri, Pratap Naidu and Venu have escaped. A case was registered at Chittoor taluq police station, the DSP added.