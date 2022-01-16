Andhra Pradesh: Two held for trying to dupe Tirupati YSRCP MP Gurumurthy

The Hyderabad police have arrested a youth for making a fake call to Tirupati MP Gurumurthy stating that a loan of Rs. 5 crore has been sanctioned. Going into the details, an intruder called MP Gurumurthy and told that he was c Abhishek from the CMO's office. Abhishek sent the bank account details to Gurumurthy to deposit Rs 1.25 lakh in advance at the rate of 5 per cent of the loan amount.

Gurumurthy who is suspicious over Abhishek's phone call contacted CMO's office as well as IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy's office. Officials from both offices said there were no such people. After confirming that this was a fake call, MP Gurumurthy brought it to the notice of the Urban District SP. MP Gurumurthy asked the SP to register a case and investigate the incident. Police plunged into action and arrested a youth and another person.



Police are looking into how many people were deceived by the two accused. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.



