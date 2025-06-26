Two held, ganja worth Rs 15 lakh seized

Vijayawada: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the NTR District Police have arrested two persons and seized approximately 200 kg ganja, valued at around Rs 15 lakh, along with the vehicles used for transportation. The confiscated items include a Swift Dzire car and a mini goods vehicle. Acting on precise intelligence, Eagle Teams and Law & Order police intercepted a Swift Dzire car during a vehicle check in the Geetanagar area, under the limits of Krishna Lanka Police Station. Krishna Lanka Sub-Inspector Bhanu Prasad and his team found bags of ganja inside the car and took the driver into custody. Shortly after, a Tata Goods driver, noticing the police check, attempted to flee but was apprehended. Following interrogation, police seized the 200 kg of ganja and the two vehicles, leading to the arrest of both individuals.

The arrested have been identified as Andi Nagaraju from Tagarapu Valasa, Bheemunipatnam area, Visakhapatnam district and Anabalagan Sinnrasu from Kakki Singayan Patti village, Uttama Palayan, Tamil Nadu.

Investigations revealed that the primary accused, Andi Nagaraju, originally from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, moved to Tagarapu Valasa at a young age. During his time in Madurai, he learned about the high demand for ganja there. Later, while living in Tagarapu Valasa, he discovered that ganja was extensively cultivated in nearby agency villages. He devised a plan to purchase ganja at low prices from these villages and sell it at higher rates in Chennai.

Nagaraju contacted Anabalagan Sinnrasu, who agreed to the plan. To avoid suspicion, Sinnrasu had a false compartment built into the goods vehicle, where ganja bags were concealed under empty ice boxes. Nagaraju would drive a car ahead of the goods vehicle, constantly alerting Sinnrasu about police movements to ensure safe passage. The duo had previously been arrested twice for similar offenses and served jail time. After their release, they resumed their illicit activities. Nagaraju purchased 200 kg of ganja from agency villages and called Sinnrasu to bring the vehicle. They loaded 100 kg into Nagaraju’s car and another 100 kg into the mini goods vehicle. Following their established method, with the car leading and the mini goods vehicle trailing, they set off for Chennai. The ganja and the two vehicles used for smuggling were seized.