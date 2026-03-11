Two held in connection with minor's murder

Anakapalli: Police took two accused into custody in connection with an incident in Etikoppaka village, Elamanchili mandal of Anakapalli District, where the firing of a country-made gun resulted in the death of a student and serious injuries to two others.

Parawada DSP Mohan Rao informed that the two accused were arrested near Elamanchili.

He further mentioned that two country-made guns, gunpowder used for firing the weapons, and explosive materials were seized from their possession.

In Etikoppaka village, Adari Kaushik, a Class VI student died on Sunday after another student Kasimkota Shashibhushan, accidentally fired a country-made gun while they were playing.

Following a thorough investigation into the case, the police announced the arrest of Kasimkota Suribabu, who illegally possessed the country-made gun without a license.

Appala Ramana, a resident of Kasimkota village supplied the ammunition used in the weapon and he was also arrested.

Suribabu's son was also taken into custody as he was the one who fired the gun. The two country-made guns used by the accused were seized and they were displayed during a media conference held at the Elamanchili circle office on Tuesday. Both accused were produced before the court.

Investigation officer and Circle Inspector S Dhanunjaya Rao and Sub Inspector M Upendra were present.