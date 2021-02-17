Two highways in Guntur district to get national tag: MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu

Guntur: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu said that the Central government has identified Kondamodu-Perecherla and Dachepalli-Macherla highways as National Highways and added that the Central government is expected to issue a Gazette notification to this effect within two or three days.

Addressing the media at Narasaraopet on Tuesday, he said that after issuing gazette notification works will start in a phased manner. He said that these highways would be widened and developed as four-lane national highways and useful to solve traffic problem. He further said that the Central government has given green signal to set up ESI Hospital in Chilakaluripet and recalled that the Central committee has already examined the details for the construction of ESI Hospital.

He said that the district administration is searching for suitable land for the construction of ESI Hospital and added that the employees and workers paying ESI may get medical services at ESI Hospital.

He recalled that the workers working in spinning, ginning and weaving units are paying subscriptions to the ESI will get medical services. He said the YSRCP MPs have been trying to get Special Category Status to AP and mounting pressure on the Centre for the construction of Polavaram Project, SIT, NIT, IIT, IIM, Central University and AIIMS Mangalagiri. He said that they asked the Centre to release Rs700 crore funds for the development of backward districts and requested to reconsider the decision of privatising the Visakha Steel Plant.