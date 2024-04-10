  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two huts gutted in fire accident

Two huts gutted in fire accident
x
Highlights

Two huts were gutted in a fire mishap at Dandi Suravaram village of Cheedikada mandal.

Anakapalli: Two huts were gutted in a fire mishap at Dandi Suravaram village of Cheedikada mandal.

According to locals, a short circuit is said to be the reason for the fire accident that occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday. Fire extinguishers from Chodavaram reached the spot to control the flames.

However, all the valuables of the residents Gandima Venkata Suri Apparao and B. Ganga Raju went up in flames.

They included cash of Rs 2.70 lakh, six tholas of gold, among other ornaments.

The victim families expressed their grief that rice and bundles of children’s books and tabs were also gutted in the incident.

YSRCP Madugula MLA candidate E Anuradha reached the spot and examined the condition.

She interacted with the family members who lost their property. She requested the officials to look into the extent of damage and reach out to the victims by providing compensation. She was accompanied by several leaders and activists.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X