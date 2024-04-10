Live
Two huts gutted in fire accident
Anakapalli: Two huts were gutted in a fire mishap at Dandi Suravaram village of Cheedikada mandal.
According to locals, a short circuit is said to be the reason for the fire accident that occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday. Fire extinguishers from Chodavaram reached the spot to control the flames.
However, all the valuables of the residents Gandima Venkata Suri Apparao and B. Ganga Raju went up in flames.
They included cash of Rs 2.70 lakh, six tholas of gold, among other ornaments.
The victim families expressed their grief that rice and bundles of children’s books and tabs were also gutted in the incident.
YSRCP Madugula MLA candidate E Anuradha reached the spot and examined the condition.
She interacted with the family members who lost their property. She requested the officials to look into the extent of damage and reach out to the victims by providing compensation. She was accompanied by several leaders and activists.