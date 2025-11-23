Two killed after a lorry collides bus in Nandyal

A devastating accident on National Highway 40 near Peraipalli Mitta, in Allagadda mandal of Nandyal district, has resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left over 15 others injured.

The incident occurred when a Travels bus, en route from Hyderabad to Pondicherry, was parked on the roadside. A speeding lorry collided with the bus from behind, causing it to crash into another stationary lorry in front. At the time of the collision, there were 35 passengers aboard the bus.

Eyewitness reports describe a scene of chaos as passengers, fast asleep when the accident occurred, were jolted awake by the impact. Many were thrown from their seats and panicked in the darkness, unsure of what had happened.

The police were quick to respond, with highway patrol officers arriving promptly at the scene. They managed to pull the lorry away and assist those trapped inside the bus. The injured were subsequently transported to Allagadda and Nandyal government hospitals for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Alagadda Hospital for postmortem examination. The local police have initiated an investigation into the incident.