Two killed and three injured in Palanadu after lorry and car collides

A terrible road accident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning on Narket Palli highway where a Lorry and car collided near Rompicherla in Palanadu.



As many as, two people were killed and three others were seriously injured in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjuna Rao and Prasad of Kanigiri town.

On receiving the information, the police reached the place of the incident, shifted the dead bodies to the hospital for post-mortem. They registered a case and started investigation.