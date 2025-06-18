Live
Two killed, five injured in road mishap
Nellore: An old aged couple died on spot and five others were injured after a speedy mini lorry rammed in to the cooldrink shop at Brahmeswaram village of Duthalur mandal on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as K Venkateswarlu (65), and his wife Swarnalatha (58) of Brahmeswaram village.
Police suspected that negligent driving by the driver in inebriated condition might be the reason for tragic incident.
According to the sources, the deceased were running a cooldrink shop at near SC Colony on main road at Brahmeswaram village for some time now.
A mini lorry which is transporting some good from Nellore to Duthalur rammed into the shop after the driver lost control. Injured persons were shifted to Kavali area hospital.
A case has been registered by Duthalur police.