Two Killed in Separate Bus Accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Two separate road accidents claimed lives and left several people injured in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

In the first incident, a serious accident occurred near Chinnarikatta in Konakanamitla mandal of the Markapuram constituency, Prakasam district, in the early hours of the morning. A private travels bus reportedly collided with a mini-lorry that was parked on the roadside. Moments later, an RTC bus approaching from behind crashed heavily into the private bus.

One person died on the spot, while 12 passengers sustained serious injuries. Locals, along with police and fire department personnel, rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Kanigiri Government Hospital. Doctors said the condition of some of the injured is critical and they are undergoing emergency treatment. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

In another incident on the Tuni highway near Kakinada, a private travels bus collided with a lorry moving ahead of it near the Rural Police Station. The driver of the travels bus died on the spot, and four passengers were injured.

Police reached the location immediately after receiving the information and carried out rescue operations. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further details of the accident are awaited, and police have registered a case and launched an investigation.