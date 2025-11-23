Two killed, ten injured as lorry rams stationary bus in Nandyal district

Nandyal: A tragic road accident occurred in the late hours of Saturday night in Nandyal district, leaving two passengers dead and ten others seriously injured. The incident took place near Mettavari Palle close to Perayapalem in Allagadda mandal, when a speeding lorry rammed into a stationary Mythri Travels bus. The collision was forceful enough to cause extensive damage to the rear portion of the bus, triggering panic among the passengers on board.

According to police officials, the accident happened around 1.30 a.m., shortly after midnight. The private travel bus was en route from Hyderabad to Puducherry with 36 passengers when it halted briefly on the roadside. At that moment, a lorry coming from behind crashed into the bus without applying brakes, resulting in a horrific impact. Two passengers — identified as Badrinath and Haritha — died on the spot due to the severity of their injuries.

Emergency teams immediately rushed to the location upon receiving distress information from locals. The injured passengers, many of whom sustained multiple fractures and head injuries, were shifted to the Nandyal Government General Hospital for urgent medical care. Hospital authorities stated that the condition of a few victims remains critical and specialised treatment is being administered.

Nandyal SP Sunil Sheoran, who arrived at the site along with police personnel, supervised rescue and relief operations. He directed officials to clear the accident debris promptly and ensure smooth traffic movement on the route. The SP also ordered a detailed investigation into the cause of the crash, including verification of the lorry driver’s condition and possible negligence. The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety and the dangers posed by reckless driving on national highways during nighttime.