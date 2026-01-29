Two lorries collide near Katthipudi of Kakinada, one driver burnt alive

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday morning on National Highway 16 near Katthipudi, when one lorry was struck by another during a U-turn. The impact caused one of the lorries to catch fire, resulting in the death of the driver, who was burned alive.

Motorists immediately alerted the police, who arrived promptly at the scene. With assistance from the fire brigade, the flames were extinguished, and the police have since registered a case and launched an investigation. The driver responsible for the collision has been detained.

The accident caused a significant traffic jam on the highway, which police managed to clear. It was revealed that the deceased lorry driver was a native of Kolkata.