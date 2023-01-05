Two most wanted sandalwood smugglers held, 31 logs worth Rs. 20 lakh seized

The Task force police arrested two most wanted sandalwood smugglers who were involved in smuggling red sandalwood logs posing themselves as police. Tirupati Task Force Police have arrested two most wanted smugglers who were booked under 89 cases in different districts and seized red sandalwood logs, six cell phones and one car were seized.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Champatilal Basha and Sheikh Champati Zakir of Chapadu mandal of Kadapa district. Task force SP Chakraborty said that both of them are brothers and they have been involved in red sandalwood smuggling for the past few years.

It is said that these two smugglers have been remanded. The seized 31 red sandalwood logs are worth 20 lakhs.