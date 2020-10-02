Two naval helicopters fly past arid regions dropping seed balls 

Visakhapatnam: Two UH3H helicopters roared over arid regions airdropping 50,000 seed balls in five locations spotted by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The joint endeavour of the GVMC, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and Pragathi Bharath Foundation aims at increasing the forest cover by reaching out to the otherwise inaccessible water-parched hills and locations.

As a part of the massive afforestation initiative, seed balls were dropped at Pedagantyada, Aganampudi, Naidu Thota, Chinamushidiwada and Pavuralakonda in Bheemunipatnam, covering close to 200 acres.

Flagged the aerial seeding of 1,00,000 seed balls to enhance greenery in the City of Destiny. I congratulate GVMC and Eastern Naval Command on this great initiative. pic.twitter.com/Yum4LChjsD — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) October 2, 2020

The first-of-its-kind initiative was flagged off by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijay Sai Reddy, Municipal Commissioner G Srijana in the presence of Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, among others, at INS Dega.

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain said the aerial seeding was carried out in five locations by two UH3H helicopters.

Elaborating further, Municipal Commissioner Srijana said the corporation is particular about using indigenous seeds for the purpose and the focus is on industrial areas and places where mining activities were discontinued.

Expressing concern over depleting green cover, Vijay Sai Reddy said that the aerial seeding intends to restore the lost forest cover.

The mission is to disperse 1 lakh seed balls. Of them, 50,000 seed balls were dropped with the assistance of the naval helicopters. The rest of the seed balls dispersion with the support of the HPCL.