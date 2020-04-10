Two new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the count to 365

Andhra Pradesh: After reporting 15 new cases on Thursday night, Andhra Pradesh has reported two COVID-19 positive cases in the last 12 hours from Thursday night to Friday morning. The number of cases so far has reached 365 with two cases being reported in the Anantapur district.

As per the media health bulletin, in the last 24 hours, 892 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state, of which 17 were appeared positive. On the other hand, six people have reported dead due to coronavirus in the state, and ten patients were cured.

District-wise details of corona cases are here:







