Two new COVID-19 cases, taking total to 23 in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Two new Coronavirus positive cases registered in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total to 23, as on Monday morning. A 49 year old man from Kakinada and another 72 year old man from Rajahmundry catched the virus newly. The officials are engaged in detecting the travel history of these two new positive cases, informed the Health and Medical department in a statement on Sunday early morning.

Out of the 23 positive cases, Visakhapatnam is in top with 6, while Guntur and Krishna districts reported 4 each. At the same time, the positive cases in East Godavari and Prakasam stood at 3 each district. The Chittoor, Nellore and Kurnool districts have 1 COVID19 case at each district. At the same time, there are two patients recovered from the COVID19 including each one at Nellore and Visakhapatnam district.

As on date, the Health and Medical department tested a total of 649 samples and waiting for results of 100 samples. The result of the remaining samples likely to come by the Monday evening, according to sources at the State government.

As the number of cases increasing day by day in the State at various districts, the State government issued a COVID Instant Order 13 for identification around a cluster of COVID19 positive tested persons. The Joint Collectors of the respective districts are made responsible for monitoring of 100 percent population through medical teams in COVID designated hospitals.

On the other hand, the State government also issued COVID Instant Order 14 for taking services of private medical college hospitals.

In the light of transmission of virus from foreign travellers to primary contacts and further to the community at large, there is a need for quick expansion of medical facilities in the State for isolation rooms, isolation beds, ventilators, labs and others, informed the State government in a statement. Hence, all the private medical college hospitals and other private hospitals are hereby directed to place their premises with all available resources and manpower at the disposal of the District Collector as and when required.

Building up of bed strength for isolation purpose has been initiated by the State government. As part of that, the district collectors issued orders to obtain details of hotels, function halls, convention halls, marriage halls and lodges which will be converted into isolation wards.



