Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Just In
Two persons go missing at a beach in the sea in Nellore
Highlights
In a tragic incident two persons drowned at Maipadu beach in Nellore district.
In a tragic incident two persons drowned at Maipadu beach in Nellore district.
According to the information available, four youths from Maharashtra came to Nellore in Dussehra holidays and went for swimming at Maipadu beach. While two of them managed to come out of the sea, the other two went missing.
Upon realising that Kailash Joshi and Rahul were missing, they informed the marine police at the beach. Search operations were conducted with the assistance of the police and swimmers to locate the missing individuals.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS