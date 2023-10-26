  • Menu
Two persons go missing at a beach in the sea in Nellore

In a tragic incident two persons drowned at Maipadu beach in Nellore district.

According to the information available, four youths from Maharashtra came to Nellore in Dussehra holidays and went for swimming at Maipadu beach. While two of them managed to come out of the sea, the other two went missing.

Upon realising that Kailash Joshi and Rahul were missing, they informed the marine police at the beach. Search operations were conducted with the assistance of the police and swimmers to locate the missing individuals.

