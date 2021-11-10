Two software engineers dead as an unknown vehicle hits two-wheeler in Visakhapatnam

Two software engineers were killed in a road accident in Visakhapatnam. The accident took place when an unmarked vehicle collided with a bike in front of the V-Convention Hall near the PM Palam Cricket Stadium around midnight on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Dhanraj (22) and K Vinod Khanna (22).



According to PM Palam police, Dhanraj from Shardanagar-2 area of ​​Marikavalasa and K Vinod Khanna from Swatantar Nagar along with their friend Prashanth from Panorama Hills arrived near Law College for the birthday celebrations on Tuesday night. After spending some time there, they went to the Kommadi petrol bunk to get petrol and later set off back to Panorama Hills.

Against this backdrop, an unidentified vehicle collided with their bike as they approached the cricket stadium. Dhanraj and Vinod Khanna died on the spot. Dhanraj works for Infosys while Vinod Khanna is employed locally at a software company near Rama theatre. PM Palam CI Ravi Kumar said case is being registered and investigated.