Live
- Soon, temple lands across State to be registered in name of gods
- ICEU commemorates 50 glorious years of journey
- Students encouraged to take part in extracurricular activities
- Beware! shawarma bite could land you in hospital
- TGBIE announces payment dates for private candidates
- Task Force sleuths raid TOS pub: 149 persons detained
- AP gets ready to show Drone shakti
- Milli Council expresses concerns over ‘rising communal incidents’
- 24 flights get bomb threats
- BJP retains 71 sitting MLAs in first list
Just In
Two students drown in tank
Highlights
In a tragic incident on Sunday, two engineering students drowned in a tank while bathing at Madalavari Palem village near Gannavaram.
Vijayawada: In a tragic incident on Sunday, two engineering students drowned in a tank while bathing at Madalavari Palem village near Gannavaram. A group of seven college students went to the tank for a swim, but tragically, two of them drowned.
Their bodies were later recovered by the police. The students were in their fourth year of B.Tech studies at Lingaya Institute of Engineering and Technology. The incident has left the families of the two students and the local villagers in shock.
Fortunately, the other five students were able to make it out of the water safely, bringing relief to the villagers and police. The bodies of the drowned students have been sent to the hospital in Gannavaram for post-mortem examinations.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS