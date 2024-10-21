Two students drown in tank

Vijayawada: In a tragic incident on Sunday, two engineering students drowned in a tank while bathing at Madalavari Palem village near Gannavaram. A group of seven college students went to the tank for a swim, but tragically, two of them drowned.

Their bodies were later recovered by the police. The students were in their fourth year of B.Tech studies at Lingaya Institute of Engineering and Technology. The incident has left the families of the two students and the local villagers in shock.

Fortunately, the other five students were able to make it out of the water safely, bringing relief to the villagers and police. The bodies of the drowned students have been sent to the hospital in Gannavaram for post-mortem examinations.