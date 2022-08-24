Two Telugu students die and one injured in a road mishap in Scotland

A terrible road accident took place in Scotland where three people including two Telugu students lost their lives in this accident and another person was seriously injured and was being treated. Among the deceased, two students were from Hyderabad and Nellore while the other student was identified as a student from Bangalore.



The incident happened last Friday (August 19) in western Scotland where a lorry hit the car in which the students were traveling. Girish Subramaniam (23) of Bangalore; Pawan Bashetti (23) and Sai Verma Chilakamarri (24) from Hyderabad; Sudhakar Modepalli (30) from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, four friends. As it was the holidays, they went on vacation to many places in the Scotland region. A truck collided with a car near Castle Stalker in the Appin area of ​​Argyll in the Scottish West Highlands last Friday. While Girish, Pawan, and Sudhakar died on the spot, Sai, who was seriously injured, was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by air ambulance.



According to Indian diplomatic sources, Sai's condition is still critical. Police Scotland said that the lorry driver has been arrested in connection with the incident. Due to this incident, the families of four students were deeply saddened. The family members are in tears.



While Pawan Bashetti and Girish Subramaniam are doing Masters in Aeronautical Engineering at Leicester University, Sudhakar from Nellore has already completed that course and is working there. The consulate officials are making arrangements to repatriate the post-mortem bodies home.