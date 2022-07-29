Two trains cancelled between Anakapalli and Elamanchili railway station

South Central Railway has partially cancelled two trains passing through Elamanchili railway station in Anakapalli district due to new track construction work. Vijayawada Ratnachal Express numbers (12717, 12718) going from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam and Guntur Simhadri Express (17239, 17240) going from Guntur to Visakhapatnam will be suspended till August 2.

The Ratnachal Express will ply between Vijayawada and Tuni and Simhadri Express between Guntur and Samarlakota till then railway officials said.

It was explained that the Kakinada train from Kakinada to Visakhapatnam has been completely cancelled till the second day of next month.