Two-year-old boy tests negative despite living with coronavirus affected mother in Chittoor

Coronavirus in Chittoor: In a miraculous incident, an infant boy reportedly tested negative for coronavirus despite being fed by a COVID-19 positive mother for eighteen days in Chittoor district. The incident shocked the doctors. Going into details, a woman from Nagari in the district turned out to be Corona positive on 8th of this month. She was rushed to the District COVID Hospital for isolation in Chittoor and treatment was treated.

She has a two-year-old son; however, none one of her relatives have come forward to care for the boy. The doctors placed the infant in the isolation ward along with her mother with stipulated conditions. Since then, the mother has been feeding her son in the isolation ward. Against this backdrop, she was tested positive for several times before she could test Negative. The boy had also undergone coronavirus tests and appeared negative. She was discharged on Saturday and was sent home along with her son.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Chittoor district. So far, 73 people in the district are positive. Of these, 13 were discharged, and 60 cases were active. Meanwhile, as many as 81 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state taking the tally to 1097 along with 231 recovered and 31 fatal cases.