Two youth drown in Gorantla major drain in Guntur district

Guntur : Two youths who ventured into Gorantla major canal drowned on Wednesday night. The Police retrieved the bodies of Varla Srinu 25 and Nandigam Yedukondalu with the help of swimmers on Thursday..

According to police, Varla Srinu,25 and his friend Nandigam Yedukondalu, 26 came to Gorantla on Wednesday night.

After completion of their party, they ventured into Gorantla major canal for swimming. They were said to be in an inebriated condition.

Unable to swim they went missing in Gorantla major canal. Based on the information, the police officials pressed swimmers and retrieved the bodies of Varla Srinu and Yedukondalu.

They were agriculture workers and hailed from Kunkalagunta village of Guntur district.

Nekarikallu police registered the case and took up investigation.