Ugadi awards presented to Vedic scholars, priests

Kadapa: Awards were presented to priests here on the occasion of the Telugu New Year celebrations.

At a function held at the Joint Collector’s chamber at the Collectorate, Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar felicitated six priests and Vedic scholars serving under the district Endowments Department, marking the auspicious occasion of Sri Krodhi Nama Samavatsara Ugadi here on Tuesday.

Those who received the Ugadi awards include: S Saiprasad Sharma (Sri Neelakanteswara Swamy Devasthanam, Vempalli), Vijay Kumar Bhattar (Sri Balaji Devasthanam, Gaddibazar, Kadapa), M Subramaniam Sharma (Sri Someswara Swamy Devasthanam, Devuni Kadapa), Veena Manoj Kumar (Sri Kodandaramaswamy Devasthanam, Vontimitta), Pawan Kumar (Sri Kodandaramaswamy Devasthanam, Vontimitta), and Varaprasad Sharma (Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Kondapuram).

Each awardee was presented a a cash of Rs 10,116, along with a shawl, gift, scarf, fruits, and a certificate of appreciation. JC Ganesh Kumar lauded the invaluable services rendered by the priests and scholars, emphasising their role in fostering prosperity, happiness and peace in society through their divine service. The function was attended by officials from the Endowments Department, who distributed Ugadi Pachadi to all the staff at the Collectorate. District revenue officer Gangadhar Goud, AO Vijay Kumar and others were present.