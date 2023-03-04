Ugadi Utsavams to start from March 19 in Srisailam

Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna said that all necessary arrangements are being made at the temple for celebrating the Ugadi Mahotsavams from March 19. Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the EO said that the Ugadi Mahotsavams would be celebrated for five days from March 19 to 23. He said the Sivaratri Brahmotsavams have been successfully completed without leaving a stone unturned. The officials of all departments are strictly instructed to see that the Ugadi Mahotsavams are also celebrated in the same manner. Devotees from various places in Karnataka and Maharashtra states would visit the temple on a large scale.





The temple is making all necessary arrangements keeping in view the huge number of devotees visiting the sacred temple on the occasion. Though the Utsavams would start on March 19, the devotees are expected to visit the temple a week earlier. He ordered the officials to complete the arrangements by March 12 and create necessary facilities at Venkatapura, Nagalooty, Damarakunta, Pedda Cheruvu, Matambavi, Bheemuni Kolanu and Kailasa Dwaram as the barefoot devotees pass this way to reach Srisailam.





The EO further said that the devotees standing in queue lines would be supplied with safe drinking water and mini meals. Temporary shade shelters, set up during Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, will be arranged at various places so that the devotees can take rest for a while. He advised the officials to take the support of the volunteers to extend services to the devotees of Karnataka and Maharashtra.





He also said the lighting would cover almost all places in the pilgrim town. Lavanna instructed the medical department to store adequate medicines at the Primary Healthcare centres and hospitals and asked the civic department to ensure good sanitation besides setting up signboards to direct the devotees.





He also directed the horticulture staff to do special flower decorations at important points in the town. Cultural programmes for enthusing the devotees and information centres be set up in the town to guide the devotees, stated the EO.











