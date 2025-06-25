ULB secretariat employees demand promotions before transfers, stages stir

Kurnool: Tension prevailed at the Municipal Office in Kurnool as members of the Urban Local Body (ULB) Secretariat JAC Committee staged a protest on Tuesday demanding the revocation of GO No. 5.

The employees expressed outrage over the government’s decision to implement transfers without first granting due promotions, calling it unjust and discriminatory.

The protestors urged the government to amend GO No 5, allowing transfers to native mandals and enabling staff movement between wards within the same municipality.

They also demanded that Gazetted-level regulations applied to Record Assistant-level employees be revised, claiming that the current policies are disproportionately burdening lower-cadre workers without justification.

They emphasized their commitment to performing government duties and demanded equal treatment, asking why Secretariat employees were being singled out for discrimination.

The demonstration saw participation from several key members of the ULB Secretariat JAC Committee, including Chendrasekhar, Maria Joshna, Shivashankar, Ramprasad, Shivaprasad, Mohan, Bheemraj, Rajesh Kumar, Parandhamudu, Rahul, Manohar, Mahendra, Eella Maddayya, Srinivasulu, Chendana Kalyani, Syed Asma Zabeena, and Vijayakumari.

They urged the government to engage in dialogue and resolve the issues in the interest of justice and administrative harmony.