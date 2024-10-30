Ullas Programme: Turn 20,000 unlettered people into educators

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has directed the MPDOs and MEOs to ensure in transforming as many 20,000 unlettered people as educators under Ullas scheme in the district. Addressing a meeting related to the Central government Project Ullas, he said that both Central and State governments are spending funds to improve literacy rate in the district.

While saying that presently the district has 90 per cent literacy rate, he directed them to achieve cent per cent by implementing the Adult Education programme in an effective manner.

The Collector said that Podupulakshmi women, Ayas working at Anganwadi centres and night watchmen should be covered under Ullas programme.

The Collector said that both Central and State governments are very particular on achieving 100 per cent literacy rate in the district. He urged the official machinery to initiate steps for promotion of primary education among adults and critical life skills like financial literacy, digital literacy, techniques in business and health protection under Ullas scheme.

He said that the government has designed a special mobile application for the purpose. Anand said that in view of achieving total literacy rate, it was decided to involve the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) this time. ICDS PD Hena Sujan, MPDOs and MEOs were present.