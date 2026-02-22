UM Bandi condemns the attack on the BJP MLA’s Office

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, strongly condemned the attack on the camp office of Kamareddy BJP MLA Katipalli Venkat Ramana Reddy. In a statement on Saturday, he called it a dangerous sign of rising political violence in Telangana. He questioned whether such actions reflect democratic governance, criticising the use of stones and assaults as a substitute for debate.

He alleged that both BRS and Congress are resorting to retaliatory politics, warning that if even an elected representative’s office is unsafe, ordinary citizens face greater insecurity. He demanded accountability from the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio, asking what surveillance teams are tracking and why law and order is deteriorating.

The Union Minister emphasised that ensuring peace and public safety is the foremost duty of any government. He urged authorities to stop encouraging political violence and safeguard democratic values, stressing that “protection for elected representatives is essential for public trust in governance.”